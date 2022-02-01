Urvashi Dholakia bags Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 6'

Actor Urvashi Dholakia, who is best known for playing the role of Komolika in 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay', has bagged an important role in 'Naagin 6'.

Opening up about her role, Urvashi said, "I am delighted to return to fiction genre after four years and I have no words to express how happy I feel to have landed the role of Urvashi in Ekta Kapoor and COLORS' new season of 'Naagin'. Urvashi is a happy-go-lucky woman, who is very protective of her daughters but is also insecure about her husband. I am sure the audience will connect with her pure-hearted nature and will also enjoy how her characters evolves in the show. I will give my very best to do justice to this role and I hope to live up to the expectations of the viewers."

Actor Sudhaa Chandran is also all set to return to the popular fantasy fiction drama.

"It feels great coming back in Naagin with a completely different and new concept, which promises to keep the audience hooked up. Working with Ekta Kapoor once again after 'Naagin 3' is like a homecoming for me. I will be playing Seema's character in this season, she is fierce and quite a matriarch who everyone fears. Although she appears unapproachable, she has a soft side to her as well. I am sure this season, like all the previous seasons will receive all the love and support," she shared.

Tejasswi Prakash will be seen headlining the new season.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor