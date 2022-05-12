Urvashi Dholakia reveals the reason for her absence from social media

Urvashi Dholakia is among the most popular names in tellyworld and the gorgeous lady enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The veteran actress has beem away from the glitz and glamour for quite sometime including social media. Now the actress has shared the reason for her absence as she shared that she was taking care of her ailing mother. In the story shared by the Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame, she revealed the reason for being away from social media for some time.

She wrote, “Been a 22 day rigorous struggle to get mom out of the hospital but now she is back home. The struggle though isn’t over as tremendous care has to be taken from now on, but god willing all will be well. ”Urvashi Dholakia is presently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s fictional show Naagin 6. Urvashi made her acting debut at 6 in a TV commercial for Lux soap with Revathi. As a child she appeared as Rajlaxmi in the Doordarshan TV series Shrikant. Her first TV adult role was in Doordarshan's Dekh Bhai Dekh as Shilpa followed by Waqt Ki Raftar. The 2000s decade came as a golden period in bringing Dholakia to the top list of most popular actresses. The character of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2001–2008), one of the most longest running television series at that point, went on to be opined by many reviews as the most iconic villain till date, winning her a number of recognitions.