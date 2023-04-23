Urvashi Rautela serves legal notice for defamation over fake articles

Urvashi Rautela has sparked a new controversy after a journalist claimed that the actress was "uncomfortable and harassed" by her co-star Akhil Akkineni during the shoot of Agent. Now, the actress has slammed the journalist and filed a legal notice. On Instagram, the former beauty queen shared a post that read, "Defamation legal notice has been served by my legal team. Definitely disgruntled by indecent journalist like you for your spurious/ ridiculous tweets. You're not my official spokesperson. And yes you're very immature kind of journalist who made me & my family extremely uncomfortable.

Soon after Urvashi Rautela shared the post, her fans reached out in support. A user wrote, "Hope you are ok my sister! Love you." Another wrote, "Don't worry Mam we are always with you. I know mam u r innocent. My favourite Mam. Love you always." "Don't worry @urvashirautela ma'am all urvashians are with you we will always support you we will always stand by you," a fan wrote.Speaking about Akhil Akkineni's film Agent, it is helmed by Surender Reddy. The movie also stars Mammootty, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, and Vikramjeet Virk. In the movie, Urvashi shot a special dance number with Akhil Akkineni for Agent. The movie is slated to release on April 28