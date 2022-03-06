Urvashi Rautela to feature in Nithiin's 'Macherla Niyojakavargam'?

Hyderabad, March 6 Actor Nithiin, who is all set to entertain with an entertaining, mass movie titled 'Macherla Niyojakavargam', is to jive with the noted Bollywood actress.

Now, according to the latest report, Bollywood bombshell Urvashi Rautela has been roped in for 'Macherla Niyojakavargam' which has Nithiin as the leading man.

Despite no confirmation regarding the same, it is reported that Urvashi Rautela will jive for a special song in the upcoming political drama.

The makers are apparently preparing to make an official confirmation on the same.

Billed to be a political drama, 'Macherla Niyojakavargam' is helmed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy and has the music composed by Mahathi Swara Sagar.

The Cinematography department is handled by Prasad Murella and editing is by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

The film 'Macherla Niyojakavargam' is produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the banner of Sreshth Movies.

'Macherla Niyojakavargam' has 'Uppena' fame Krithi Shetty as the female lead, and will hit the screens on April 29, 2022.

