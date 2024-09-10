Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meets CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi, Anupam Kher

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 10 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday met Central Board of Film Certification Chairman Prasoon Joshi and veteran actor Anupam Kher at his residence.

He discussed various topics related to film production and filming in the state and the various facilities being provided by the state government for film production in the state.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that after the approval of the 2024 Film Policy in the state, the tourist places of the state will get a new identity in the country and the world. Under the new film policy, a grant of two crore rupees is being given for local films. A single window system has been created for filming so that the filmmakers are facilitated.

The subsidy is also being given for the shooting of films and OTT. Many other schemes are being worked on by the government to encourage the film industry. He said that efforts are also being made so that our artists can make a national identity in the film world based on their talent.

The Chief Minister shared that "from January 2024 till now, more than 150 shooting permissions have been granted in just 8 months through the online permission single window system of Uttarakhand Film Vikas Parishad".

He said that a provision has been made in the film policy that the departments under the Uttarakhand government will not charge any fee for film shooting except in the protected forest area of the state. There is also a provision in the film policy to promote the untouched shooting destinations of Uttarakhand.

He also noted that "Uttarakhand Film Policy 2024 provides for a subsidy of up to 50 per cent of the expenditure incurred in the state on film production for regional language films or a maximum of Rs 2 crore, and a grant of 30 per cent of the expenditure incurred in the state on film production for Hindi and languages coming in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution or a maximum of Rs 3 crore."

Actor Anupam Kher, while appreciating the simple shooting permission process under the single window system by the Uttarakhand Film Vikas Parishad, described the state as a completely film-friendly destination for filmmakers for shooting. He also appreciated the help provided by the local people. He described the new film policy as filmmaker-friendly.

He shared that the "film and web series shooting has gained momentum in Uttarakhand for some time now."

The actor also took to his Instagram handle to share the picture with the CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote, "Famous actor Mr. @anupampkher visited government residence. On this occasion, discussed detailed about various facilities provided by the state government for filmmaking in the state."

Kher added, "The convenience received from the state during the shooting of our film #TanviTheGreat was very important. Thank you very much!"

On this occasion, Uttarakhand Film Development Council's CEO and Director General of Information, Banshidhar Tiwari was also present.

