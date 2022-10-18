Uunchai trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher climb Mt Everest of friensdhip

Sooraj Barjatya is back with one of a kind family entertainer film starring veteran actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Sarika, along with Parineeti Chopra.

The bunch of four friends including Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Danny Denzongpa are still discussing the idea of sumitting Mt Everest but before they can even come on a conclusion, Danny dies of old age.

The three remaining friends decide to fulfill Danny's wish by immersing his ashes at Mt Everest, with more than a little help from a trek leader Parineeti Chopra. The trailer ends with Kishore Kumar's Yeh Jeevan Hai playing in the background as they finally fulfill their ambition.