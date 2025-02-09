Vaani Kapoor chills with Aparshakti, Anushka Ranjan and others in Udaipur

Mumbai, Feb 9 Actress Vaani Kapoor is making the most of her downtime, soaking in the vibrant atmosphere of Udaipur with friends and fellow actors.

The actress recently shared a lively group photo on social media, where she’s seen chilling with Aparshakti Khurana, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal, and Anya Singh. The group, known for their camaraderie, looked relaxed and cheerful as they enjoyed a fun-filled time in the picturesque city.

On Sunday, the 'Shamshera' actress took to her Instagram stories and posted a group photo featuring her posing along with Aparshakti, Anushka, Aditya, and Anya. She captioned the photo, “Udaipur with all these lovelies.” In the image, all can be seen smiling as they pose together for the group selfie.

Meanwhile, Aparshakti and Vaani have teamed up together for the upcoming comedy drama titled "Badtameez Gill," directed by Navjot Gulati. This comedy-drama centers around the quirky and dysfunctional Gill family. The film features Khurana as Paresh and Sheeba's son, with Vaani playing their daughter.

Apart from this, Aparshakti is set to reprise his role as Bittu in the much-anticipated horror-comedy "Stree 2." In addition, the actor will also be seen in Berlin, a film that tells the story of a deaf-mute young man falsely accused of being a spy. Furthermore, he will feature in a documentary titled Finding Ram, adding to his diverse slate of projects.

Talking about Vaani, the actress also has Netflix’s thriller “Mandala Murders” in the pipeline. Sharing the teaser of it, the makers wrote, “The motive lies in the past, the madness lies in the method. In an unsolvable mystery, all roads lead to a secret society. Mandala Murders is coming soon, only on Netflix. #MandalaMurders #MandalaMurdersOnNetflix #NextOnNetflixIndia.”

Kapoor was last seen in the film "Khel Khel Mein," which also starred Akshay Kumar. She also appeared in the 2022 period action film "Shamshera," alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor