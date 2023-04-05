Vaani Kapoor shares a glimpse from her martial arts training session

Mumbai, April 5 Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a few videos from her martial arts training session. The actress also hinted at a new endeavour and said that something new is coming for her fans.

In the video, Vaani can be seen training to land her kicks properly. Sharing a collective of three videos, the actress wrote in the caption: "Kickstarting something new .. Can I already get a black belt?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be soon seen in the social-comedy film, titled 'Sarvagunn Sampanna', which she signed last year. She will be essaying the role of a woman in the film who fights for her integrity in society. The film is helmed by Shonali Rattan Deshmukh and started its production in August last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor