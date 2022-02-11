Vaisshanav Tej's 'Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga' to hit theatres on May 27

Hyderabad, Feb 11 Panja Vaisshanav Tej and Ketika Sharma-starrer 'Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga', a youthful rom-com, will be released in theatres on May 27.

The makers of 'Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga', who took to their Twitter to make an announcement regarding the release date, wrote, "Get Ready to meet Rishi & Radha in Theaters near you!#RangaRangaVaibhavanga in theaters from May 27th! A Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Musical Directed by @GIREESAAYAa'.

'Uppena' fame Vaisshnav Tej and Ketika Sharma, who are teaming up for the romantic tale, share great chemistry, going by the posters and the teaser.

Promising fresh romance, the makers had unveiled a teaser, which created much buzz around this upcoming movie.

'Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga', a romantic entertainer, is directed by Gireesaaya of 'Adithya Varma-fame', while it is bankrolled by BVSN Prasad, under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP.

Popular musician, Devi Sri Prasad, who rocked the entire nation with his trendsetting songs in 'Pushpa' is scoring the music for the movie and Shamdat Sainudeen of 'Uppena' fame cranking the camera.

