Vaisshnav Tej's 'Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga's impressive first look unveiled

Hyderabad, Jan 25 'Uppena' fame Vaisshnav Tej is all set to appear as the hero in an upcoming movie titled 'Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga'.

The makers of this upcoming movie released the first look teaser along with the title announcement earlier.

The couple is seen in traditional attires in one of the posters released, as Ketika Sharma and Vaisshanv Tej play Radha and Rishi respectively.

The first look teaser of 'Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga' has Vaisshnav Tej and actress Ketika Sharma, as it features a kiss scene between the duo.

Helmed by Gireeshaaya of 'Aditya Varma' fame, the movie is billed to be a romantic entertainer with youthful elements. As for Vaisshnav Tej, he plays a doctor in 'Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga', while his role is described as a perky and entertaining one.

"Get Ready for a Romantic Entertainer #PanjaVaisshnavTej & #Ketikasharma in a brand new love story #RangaRangaVaibhavanga", the director wrote on his Twitter, as he shared the first look teaser from 'Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga'. Produced by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra LLP banner, the movie has the music of sensational composer, Devi Sri Prasad.

The shooting of 'Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga' is currently underway and the makers are yet to update on the other details.

