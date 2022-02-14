Valentine's Day: Malaika Arora shares picture with Arjun Kapoor, and captions it, “Mine”

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019.

On Valentine's Day, Malaika Arora has shared a post for Arjun Kapoor. Malaika shared a romantic photo with Arjun and expressed her love.She captioned the photo ‘mine’ along with a red heart emoji.

Malaika Arora has shared a photo of her hugging Arjun Kapoor on her Instagram account. On Instagram, the actress posted a snapshot of herself wearing shorts and a top, while Arjun Kapoor was dressed in a t-shirt and joggers.

While Arjun Kapoor also shared a romantic picture with Malaika on the occasion of Valentine's Day. He took to Instagram and posted their picture with a lovely note.

He wrote, "Ain't no sunshine when she's gone It's not warm when she's away Ain't no sunshine when she's gone And she's always gone too long Anytime she's goes away..."

Arjun, 36, and Malaika, 48, have often been trolled as a couple by netizens for their age gap.

Previously, Malaika was in a 19-year-long marriage with Arbaaz Khan. The two called it quits in 2017.

