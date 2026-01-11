Varun Dhawan Bags a Spot in 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2025 List, Alongside Shawn Mendes, Chris Evans

Varun Dhawan is officially in some very handsome company! The actor has landed a spot in the list of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2025, and featuring alongside David Beckham, Chris Evans, Tom Holland, Michele Morrone, Harry Styles,Win Metawin, Andrew Garfield and others - becoming the only Indian actor to feature in the list. From Hollywood, K-pop and Bollywood, the list celebrates men who’ve made waves not just with style and screen presence, but also with their pop-culture impact.

For Varun Dhawan, this full-throttle feat feels like a well-deserved extension of his growing global appeal. Be it his lover-boy image in romantic dramas, intensity in action spectacles, or his fashion-forward outings, the actor has risen as one of the most recognised faces in Indian cinema globally. He brings a distinct desi flavour to the vibrant list, with Harry Styles’ gender-fluid fashion appeal, Chris Evans’ undying charisma and Michele Morrone’s smouldering intensity. As Varun gains a spot on the 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2025 list, it is a sweet and a strong reminder that charisma knows no borders!