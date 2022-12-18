Varun Dhawan heart broken after Bhediya's poor box office show

Varun Dhawan is one of B-town's most bankable stars. However, the actor's recent few releases has failed to resonate well with the audience. Both his films, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhediya, haven't had the reception that that one would expect with them before they released. Jugjugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta, dealt with marriage, divorce and difficult family relationships, while Bhediya had him transform into a werewolf.

The Badlapur actor did admit that he expected the horror comedy Bhediya to perform better than it did at the box office. Director Amar Kaushik's previous outing in the genre, Stree (2018), had been an unexpected success. Varun told Mid-Day in an interview, “It has been such a strange year, [with films] trying to get people back to theatres I expected Bhediya to do [better box-office] numbers than it did. Having said that, I am grateful that people have seen the film in cinemas, and its [collection] is higher than that of many. It tells you that you should try and do better.”

The actor, who made his debut in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year (2012) with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, also spoke about his choice to take on unconventional stories like he did with Sriram Raghavan's Badlapur (2015) and Shoojit Sircar's October (2018). Varun shared, “Honestly, when I have to cut down my price to do these films, I will do it because a film calls out to [the artiste] in you. Similarly, when I have to do a Bhediya, or movies that have a larger vision, I’ll make it in a certain way. My approach is simple — we should make a good film, and the producer should not lose money. Box office is important, but sometimes, I want to do movies because they are unmissable for the actor in me.” The popular star is joining hands with Nitesh Tiwari, the talented filmmaker for his upcoming project Bawaal. The movie, which is touted to be a comedy thriller, is currently in the final stages of its shooting. Bhediya, on the other hand, is now gearing up for its OTT release. The supernatural thriller is expected to release on a leading OTT platform, during the Christmas weekend.