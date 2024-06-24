Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani celebrate 2 years of 'Jugjugg Jeeyo'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 : Family entertainer 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani completed 2 years since its release on Monday.

To mark this special day, Kiara shared the film's poster on her Instagram stories along with a caption, which read, "The funnesttt peeps."

On this occasion, Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions shared a video featuring memorable scenes from the film.

Sharing the video, they captioned, "To the film that taught us about second chances, the beauty of family imperfections and the power of love!"

Varun re-shared Dharma's post on his Instagram stories.

Raj Mehta's directorial, which was released on June 24, revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce. In the film, Varun is seen playing the role of Kiara's husband, while Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor essayed the role of husband and wife. Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli, Tisca Chopra and Varun Sood are also featured in the movie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kaira is gearing up to appear in the Ram Charan-starrer 'Game Changer', a political action thriller directed by S. Shankar. The Telugu movie is set to hit screens soon.

She is also set to join the YRF spy universe in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'WAR 2', which will also feature 'RRR' star Jr. NTR. Apart from this, Kiara has 'Don 3' lined up, where she will star alongside Ranveer Singh.

in the coming months, Varun will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John'.'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version. He also has 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' in his kitty.

'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film features an ensemble cast, including Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

