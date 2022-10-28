Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's item number 'Thumkeshwari' from 'Bhediya' out now

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, on Friday, unveiled 'Thumkeshwari', the first song of their horror comedy film 'Bhediya'.

Taking to Instagram, Varun Dhawan shared the song which he captioned, "The biggest thumka anthem of the year is here! #Thumkeshwari out now. Thank you Stree for adding your magic! @shraddhakapoor."

Sung by Sachin-Jigar, Rashmeet Kaur and Ash King, and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya the song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Apart from Varun and Kriti, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor could be also seen in a special appearance as 'Stree' in the song.

Soon after Varun shared the song, fans swamped the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

"Kriti cutie pie," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "The song is so catchy you & Varun nailed it."

"Blockbuster of the year," a fan wrote.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik 'Bhediya' is a horror comedy film and is slated to hit the theatres on November 25, 2022. It was shot in Arunachal Pradesh earlier this year.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which received positive responses from the audience.

After watching the trailer, some users called the film desi "Twilight."

The creature-comedy drama 'Bhediya' marks Varun and Kriti's second collaboration after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com 'Dilwale'. The film is bringing together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'.

Meanwhile, Varun will also be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's next 'Bawaal' along with Janhvi Kapoor.

Kriti, on the other hand, will be next seen in a Pan India film 'Adipurush' alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan which is slated to release on January 12, 2022.

Apart from that she also has 'Shehzada' with Kartik Aaryan and 'Ganpath: Part 1' with Tiger Shroff.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor