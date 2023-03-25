Varun Dhawan, Raj and DK celebrate 'Farzi' success on 'Citadel' sets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 : After 'Farzi' was declared the most-watched Indian series of all time, directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK couldn't keep calm and went into celebration mode. Actor Varun Dhawan on Saturday shared a glimpse of celebration on 'Citadel' sets.

Taking to Instagram stories, Varun treated fans with a video from Farzi's celebration.

In the video, Raj and DK along with others were seen posing in front of 'Farzi' celebration cake.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Congratulations."

In the early hours of Saturday, Shahid shared a post revealing the data and details. In the caption, he wrote, "Farzi Fever...THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH."

The series directors Raj and DK have also shared a post saying, "Thank you all... for all the love!!"

'Farzi' features an ensemble cast including talented actors Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles.

The story revolves around a life of a small-time con artist Sunny (played by Shahid), who finds himself drawn into the dark while creating a perfect con. However, a fiery and unconventional task force officer (played by Vijay Sethupathi) has made it his mission to rid the nation of the threat he poses.

Taking up an issue like counterfeiting which is termed as no less than a 'financial terrorism' (in the series), the series is applauded for its content as well as performances.

Helmed by the acclaimed director duo, Raj and DK, the crime thriller marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. The lead actors have confirmed the second season of the series.

'Citadel' is being created by Raj and DK, 'Citadel' also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

Raj and DK will also serve as executive producers, under their banner D2R Films. The series is produced by D2R Films and Amazon Studios, with AGBO's Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil (Hunters) overseeing production on the Indian Original and all series within the global Citadel universe.

The international version of 'Citadel' is created by the Russo Brothers and stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited.

