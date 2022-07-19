Varun Dhawan reveals next location, schedule of 'Bawaal' in social media video

Mumbai, July 19 'Bawaal' which stars Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is currently on the floors. This will be the first time when Varun and Janhvi will be working together. The makers of the film recently dropped a video of Varun Dhawan where the actor can be seen announcing the location of Bawaal's next schedule.

Taking to social media, the producer of the film Sajid Nadiadwala shared a video of Varun Dhawan. In the video, Varun says that the team of 'Bawaal' along with him will now be heading to Warsaw, Poland, for the commencement of the next schedule.

The caption on the social media post read, "Next stop - Warsaw Time for some more BAWAAL #SajidNadiadwala's #Bawaal Directed by @niteshtiwari22."

In the video, as Varun hops onto a train, he can be seen bowing to an old couple and shaking hands with a fan.

'Bawaal', produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, is being helmed by Nitesh Tiwari of 'Dangal' fame. The film will drop in theatres on April 7, 2023.

