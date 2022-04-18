Varun Dhawan’s first look from Bawaal is just unmissable!

The first look of Varun Dhawan from his upcoming movie Bawaal helmed by Nitesh Tiwari has hit the web. The image shows Dhawan riding a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle in Lucknow. He is clad in a blue T-shirt and grey trousers and is also wearing sunglasses. Bawaal is being bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala through his production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Nadiadwala and Tiwari had worked on Chhichhore as well.

Last month, Dhawan had announced the film on his social media handles. He wrote, “Ab hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 along with @janhvikapoor. Can’t wait to see you in theatres on 7th April 2023 #goodfriday.” The poster in red read ‘National award winners Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala proudly bring to you Bawaal, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’. Apart from this, Varun has interesting movies in his pipeline. He will be seen next in Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, which will release on 24 June 2022. Next, he also has Amar Kaushik's Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. It will be released theatrically worldwide on 21 May 2022.