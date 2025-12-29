Varun Dhawan’s Pet Dog Passes Away; Actor Shares Emotional Post, Says Thank You For...

Varun Dhawan is mourning loss of his dearest pet dog Joey, he took his social media to inform his fans. While sharing a sweet video with collage of angel he gave tribute to his dog. He also wrote an message thanking him for being their for him.

Actor's caption reads, "Rip angel. Today heaven gained another angel. Thank u for being a wonderful pup and an amazing sister to joey we will miss u. See u down the road." Fans took comment section consoling him for his loss, they prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

Varun Dhawan has owned his Beagle, Joey, since at least June 2021. He frequently shares his close bond with Joey on social media, noting that Joey even helped prepare him for fatherhood, treating his dog and daughter equally.

On work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen him in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Janhavi Kapoor. He will be seen in war epic Border 2, a sequel to the 1997 film, set to release in January 2026. Meanwhile is also part of classic comedy film No Entry 2.