Varun Sharma begins filming for 'Fukrey 3'

Actor Varun Sharma on Thursday said he has started shooting for the third instalment of "Fukrey".The buddy comedy film franchise is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

The first part was released in 2013 and the sequel "Fukrey Returns" came out in 2017.Sharma, who shot to fame for his portrayal of Choocha in his acting debut "Fukrey", shared the shooting update on Instagram with his fans and followers."Shuru Hogayi!! (It's on!!) Jai Mata Di," the 32-year-old actor captioned the picture of the film's clapboard.