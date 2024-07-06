Varun Sharma reveals toughest part of playing 'Khanna' in 'Wild Wild Punjab'

New Delhi, July 6 Actor Varun Sharma, who plays a heartbroken 'Rajesh Khanna' in the upcoming movie 'Wild Wild Punjab', has opened up about his character and its traits, sharing that there's a very thin line between going caricaturish and doing it right when portraying a character in a drunk state.

The movie, which stars Varun, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, and Jassie Gill in key roles, revolves around the story of four best friends on a wild breakup trip.

Talking about his character, Varun told IANS: "The character of Khanna is very volatile. He is standing on a very fertile ground. He is like water, with a lot of alcohol in it. So, he flows but is tipsy. He is on a different rant altogether. He is the most persistent ranter I have read, seen, or got a chance to play."

On the challenges he faced portraying Khanna, the 'Fukrey' actor said: "The toughest part about playing Khanna was that he was drunk throughout. So, I think to perform in a drunk state, there is a very thin line between going caricaturish and overboard and doing it right."

"So, I am keeping my fingers crossed and hope it connects with the audience, and they feel for Khanna. I hope I have done justice to the most beautiful writing," said Varun.

Speaking about the movie, Varun said it is very close to his heart.

"When I heard the storyline for the first time, I found it relatable and felt it was a story of every group. Every group has a 'Khanna', a 'Maan Arora', a 'Jainu', and a 'Honey Singh'. There is madness in how the characters come together on different paths; it's a very beautiful journey," Varun said.

He added, "The way Patralekhaa's character joins the group, and the adventures she brings, along with Ishita Raj, create a beautiful blend of so many journeys coming together for one basic line: 'I am over you'."

"I think there are many people who have said 'I am over you', or want to say this line, so this concept is very relatable. This is a different take on what happens if somebody wants to say 'I am over you', or someone who hasn't got closure.

"How a set of friends go on a wild trip is beautifully portrayed. This is a film about a bunch of friends, made by a bunch of friends, for all the bunch of friends. So that's 'Wild Wild Punjab'," said Varun, who was last seen in the movie 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely'.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, 'Wild Wild Punjab' is a Luv Films production directed by Simarpreet Singh and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

The film is set to premiere on Netflix on July 10.

