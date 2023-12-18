Varun Tej, Manushi Chillar's action thriller 'Operation Valentine' official teaser unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 : Makers of the upcoming Pan-India action thriller film 'Operation Valentine' on Monday unveiled the film's official teaser.

Taking to Instagram, actor Varun Tej shared the teaser which he captioned, "Vandemataram. Ab jo hoga dekha jaayega. #OperationValentine First Strike out now. In Cinemas from 16th February in Telugu & Hindi."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0_b8dzx32E/

\Titled 'First strike', the teaser nshowcases sensory spectacles with some strong dialogues from lead actor Varun Tej. The actor mentions how it's important for our country to remind its enemies that "Yeh Desh GandhiJi Ke Saath Saath Subhash Chandra Bose ka Bhi Hai." The background music of Vande Matram evokes patriotism amongst the audience, making them eager to witness one of the biggest airstrikes ever. The story of the film revolves around the indomitable spirits of our Air Force heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face protecting the nation.

Inspired by true events, 'Operation Valentine' is a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer, starring Varun Tej as Arjun Dev and Manushi Chhillar essaying the role of a radar officer. The actress exudes fierceness as she embodies her character.

Written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan, and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the film will be released in Telugu and Hindi on February 16, 2024.

It was earlier slated to release on December 8, 2023. However, the film was postponed.

A few days ago, the makers issued a statement announcing the change in the release date. "Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar's 'Operation Valentine' will have a new release date to provide audiences with the greatest possible cinematic experience. Stay tuned," the statement read.

Apart from 'Operation Valentine, Varun Tej will also be seen in another film called 'Matka'.

Manushi, on the other hand, will also be seen in the action film 'Tehran'.

