Veer Pahariya seeks blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple ahead of 'Skyforce' release

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 23 : Actor Veer Pahariya, who is set to make his Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in the upcoming movie 'Skyforce', visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Thursday to seek Lord Shiva's blessings before the release of his film.

Pahariya, who plays a pivotal role in the film, arrived at the temple early in the morning, offering prashad and flower garlands at the Shivling.

After his visit, he spoke toabout his spiritual experience and the significance of his visit.

"It was joyful (visiting Mahakaleshwar Temple)... Yesterday, around 3:30 in the night, I felt as if Baba was calling me. So I came to the temple today. What can be bigger than getting his blessings before my biggest day (the release of my debut film Skyforce)," the actor shared.

'Skyforce' is set to release on January 24, and it marks Veer Pahariya's Bollywood debut.

The film, directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, is based on the true events of the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War, focusing on India's retaliatory strike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase.

Pahariya plays Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, a hero of the war, alongside an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan.

On Tuesday, ahead of the film's release, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended a special screening of 'Skyforce' alongside Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, who also watched the film.

In a recent interview, Veer expressed his hopes for the impact 'Skyforce' will have on the next generation, much like the 2003 Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Lakshya'.

"Working on my first film, 'Skyforce', was rather overwhelming. It is a huge opportunity and a responsibility for me to play a real-life hero, Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, who was one of the heroes of the 1965 India-Pakistan war," Pahariya said, adding, "This story needs to be told for the future generations to get inspired by what our heroes have done for our freedom."

Pahariya continued, emphasizing the values embedded in the film and said, "It is about family, brotherhood, friendship, and loyalty. This is a very serious character, and my only wish is that it works like Lakshya film... when that movie came, it inspired people for 20 years to join the force and serve the country. Skyforce will also be a film through which the next 20-30 years, young people of our country will be inspired and know what our forefathers have done for our freedom."

