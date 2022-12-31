'Veera Simha Reddy' BTS video shows Balakrishna in his element

Hyderabad, Dec 31 As with any Balakrishna-starrer Telugu movie, 'Veera Simha Reddy' will also be high on action. The grandeur of the movie can be witnessed in the making video released by the movie unit. The team constructed huge sets and action episodes were shot impressively.

Particularly interesting is the canning of a shot where Balakrishna gives a stern gaze and then delivers a serious warning, as S. Thaman's background score resonates.

It's a dream project for director Gopichand Malineni who is a die-hard fan of Balakrishna. Veera Simha Reddy is not completely an actioner, as the movie will have family emotions in right proportions.

Balakrishna's son Mokshagna and his daughters Brahmini and Tejaswini also paid a visit to the sets.

As revealed by mass director Gopichand Malineni during the song launch of 'Maa Bava Manobhavalu Debbathinnaayi', the pre-release event of 'Veera Simha Reddy' will be held at Ongole on January 6. On the same day, the film's theatrical trailer will be launched.

The film stars an ensemble cast including Duniya Vijay from Sandalwood and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar from Kollywood.

Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar are producing the film; acclaimed writer Sai Madhav Burra has scripted the dialogues.

Rishi Punjabi is taking care of the cinematography, National Award-winning Navin Nooli is presiding over the editing table and A.S. Prakash is the production designer. Chandu Ravipati is the film's executive producer. Ram-Lakshman and Venkat are the fight masters.

'Veera Simha Reddy' will be released for Sankranthi on January 12.

