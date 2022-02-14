Venkatesh, Varun Tej-starrer 'F3' releasing on May 27

Hyderabad, Feb 14 Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej's upcoming fun-filled entertainer 'F3' is scheduled to hit the screens on May 27.

The makers, who took to their social media profiles on Monday, announced the release date, sharing a poster featuring Venkatesh and Varun Tej.

"Dear children, please wrap up your exams and elders, you please gear up for the summer fun!!! We have fixed a date for your summer celebrations!!," the makers tweeted.

"No change in date Anymore! Most Awaited FUN Franchise #F3Movie ON MAY 27th."

Touted to be a complete fun ride, 'F3' directed by Anil Ravipudi will revolve around the greed of the lead actors.

As 'F3' is a franchise of Anil Ravipudi's blockbuster hit 'F2', the movie has Tamannah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada play the female leads opposite Venkatesh and Varun Tej, respectively.

While Sonal Chauhan is roped in to play another important role in the movie, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, and others will appear in other lead roles.

'Pushpa' music director Devi Sri Prasad composes the music.

Sai Sriram cranks the camera, while Tammiraju is the editor. Harshith Reddy is the co-producer.

