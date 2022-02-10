Veteran actor Amol Palekar hospitalized in Pune due to excessive smoking

Veteran actor Amol Palekar is currently admitted at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. According to reports, the ''Gol Maal' actor is suffering from prolonged illness.Amol Palekar's wife Sandhya Gokhale gave an update on his health. She said Amol Palekar his condition is better than before.While speaking to a news channel, Sandhya said there is nothing to worry about Amol Palekar's health. He is recovering and his condition is better than before.

On being asked about what he is suffering from, Sandhya revealed that he is suffering from an old illness. Due to excessive smoking, he was admitted to the hospital 10 years ago as well, but now his condition is fine. Dr Parikshit Prayag from Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital had previously said, “He came in very sick and initially required ventilator support,” adding that the 77-year-old Bollywood icon was later shifted to an ICU room after his condition stabilised.Palekar is best known for Rajnigandha, Chhoti Si Baat, Gol Maal, Chitchor, Naram Garam, Gharonda and Baaton Baaton Mein. Palekar is often credited for portraying a realistic middle-class characters. Amol Palekar returned to acting with ZEE5 film 200 Halla Ho, which released last year.