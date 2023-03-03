Veteran actor Dilip Joshi receives death threat, 25 men allegedly surround actor's house

Dilip Joshi, who plays the character of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been on the receiving end of a threat. Nagpur Control Room had received a call on February 1 claiming that 25 people were outside his residence at Shivaji Park, armed with weapons and guns. This was the same call where the caller also warned about bombs being planted at Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's residences.

The caller added that he had overheard discussions surrounding 25 individuals who had reached Mumbai to carry out these activities. The number has been located and is associated with a boy who works in Delhi for a SIM card firm. The boy's phone number was faked without his awareness, and the call was made using his phone number via a special app.The Shivaji Park Police Station was immediately informed by the Nagpur Control Room, which also filed a case there to begin an investigation. The cops are now on the search for the real caller.