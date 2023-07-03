Veteran actor Harish Magon of 'Gol Maal' fame passes away

Veteran actor Harish Magon has breathed his last. He was 76 years old. While the exact cause of his death is not known, it is believed that the late actor died due to age-related illness.

The Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) took to Twitter to share the news of Magon's demise.Despite playing small roles and his limited screen time in several films, Magon left a lasting impression with his appearance in the 1979 Hrishikesh Mukerji-directorial 'Gol Maal', alongside Amol Palekar, Utpal Dutt, and Bindiya Goswami.

Besides 'Gol Maal', Magon also starred in popular projects like 'Namak Halaal', 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar' and 'Shahenshah' - all starring Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. In his nearly three-decade-long career, Magon has starred in big-banner movies and shared screen space with actors like Sanjeev Kumar, Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, and Big B, among others. Magon was last seen in director Vipin Handa's 1997 movie 'Uff! Yeh Mohabbat', starring Twinkle Khanna, Abhishek Kapoor and Anupam Kher.