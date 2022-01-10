Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad tests positive for Omicron virus

Veteran Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad has tested positive for Covid new variant #Omicron and has been reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. The actor who was reportedly shooting for Anil Ravipudi’s ‘F3’ experienced uneasiness and therefore was immediately rushed to the hospital.

He went through all the routine checkups and was found that he has been contracted with the Covid-19.The ‘Senapathi’ actor is reportedly undergoing treatment in AIG Hospitals. There were several film celebs that are falling prey to the covid new variant

