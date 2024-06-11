Veteran Farida Jalal Calls Rajesh Khanna 'Arrogant'; Shares Shocking Details

Veteran actress Farida Jalal, well-known for her roles in "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" and "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge," reminisces about her early career and her experience working with the legendary Rajesh Khanna in the 1969 film "Aradhana." In "Aradhana," Farida played the role of Renu, the love interest of Rajesh Khanna's character. The film was a massive success, particularly among female viewers.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the "Shararat" actress shared her experiences working with Rajesh Khanna. She described it as a pleasurable experience but noted a change in the actor's demeanor following the success of "Aradhana." According to Farida, Rajesh Khanna, originally known as Jatin, developed a bit of arrogance after the film's release, which saw him in a double role and became a blockbuster hit.

Farida shared, "Jatin became Rajesh Khanna after the success of 'Aradhana,' and by that time, he became a little arrogant as well. The movie's success boosted his fame, and he deserved it as he was very good in 'Aradhana.' I watch it sometimes, and it truly deserved all the success."

She added, "To be honest, I never used to give him so much importance, and he was a little annoyed because of that. After the release, the film ran for weeks, turning silver jubilee at 25 weeks, gold jubilee at 50 weeks, and diamond jubilee at 75 weeks. It was genuinely called a hit film. During city tours for diamond jubilee awards, we developed a better understanding."

Reflecting on her interactions with Rajesh Khanna, Farida recounted, "During those days, Kaka (Rajesh Khanna) and I became friends. On the shooting set, he walked with pride. Once, I suggested a rehearsal, and he snapped, asking how many rehearsals I needed. As a newcomer, I felt bad and told him I could ask for ten rehearsals if needed. We had an argument, but Sharmila ji always protected me, saying, 'she is right.' During award functions, we became good friends."

Farida also spoke about the overwhelming female fan following Rajesh Khanna had. "I saw girls going crazy over him, falling at his feet, asking for autographs everywhere. I used to get very annoyed seeing this. He would proudly say, 'See, star.' I would think to myself, 'What’s happening here? I've done movies and sung songs too.' The kind of stardom and madness he had was unmatched by any hero I have seen."