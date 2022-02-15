Veteran singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away due to heart attack

Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee breathed her last on Tuesday, February 15. She was 90. Sandhya Mukherjee had been unwell for the past few days. As per hospital sources, the veteran singer suffered a massive cardiac arrest today, and despite extensive efforts to revive her, she passed away.

Sandhya Mukherjee was hospitalised in the last week of January due to complications related to Covid-19 infection. Sandhya Mukherjee was in the news recently after she turned down the Padma Shri. The awards were bestowed on January 26, on Republic Day. Soumi Sengupta, daughter of the veteran playback singer, said that her mother declined the honour because "To confer a Padma Shri to a legend like her at the age of 90 is extremely demeaning". “There is no politics in it. She is far beyond any politics. Please don't try to find out any political reasons for it. She felt insulted, that's all,” Soumi Sengupta had also said back then.