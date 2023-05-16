Vicky Kaushal: A true-blue Punjabi at heart

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 : Actor Vicky Kaushal is as Punjabi as one can get. He is one actor in Bollywood who literally "can talk Punjabi, walk Punjabi and laugh Punjabi."

His Instagram feed is flooded with videos of him grooving to Punjabi tracks. Whether he is travelling in his car or attending functions, he always makes sure to unleash his Punjabi Munda avatar and listen to Punjabi music.

Recently, he dropped a new video of him vibing to Riar Saab's song 'Obsessed'. Dressed in a black shirt, Vicky nailed the dance steps. Sharing the video, he wrote, "My source of instant dopamine rush before going on stage for a performance...! Obsessed - @riarsaab @abhijaymusic."

Vicky's video garnered millions of views and likes within hours of posting. It also caught the attention of our tinsel-town celebrities. Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill commented, "u r the best."

"Our instant source of dopamine is seeing you vibe on Punjabi songs," a fan commented."Swag on point," another one wrote.

Remember when he stole the hearts by posting a video of him vibing on the song 'Barood' by Simiran Kaur Dhadli. Fans couldn't get enough of his groovy antics while lip-syncing to the song, and they immediately added it to their playlists.

Here's another underrated Punjabi song to steal from Vicky's playlist. You wouldn't stop playing this soft song on loop.

This one will definitely make you smile. Crooned by Punjabi Surinder Kaur and Ramesh Rangila, and backed with folk music, this duet will take you back in time and transport you to a village in Punjab. You can't miss the way Vicky vibed to this song while travelling in a car. Vicky's family hails originally from Hoshiarpur, Punjab. His relatives from Punjab and Delhi attended the wedding as well.

In fact, his wedding with Katrina Kaif was also a big fat Punjabi wedding. The two tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara on December 9, 2021. From sangeet, mehendi to haldi, the duo's wedding happened according to proper Punjabi rituals.

Katrina even paid tribute to Vicky's Punjabi roots. She included red chooda and kaleeras to her bridal look.

The lehenga worn by Katrina was made of 'handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet'. "In homage to the groom's Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold," Sabyasachi revealed in an Instagram post.

Vicky loves to flaunt the Punjabi language. On the seventh season of 'Koffee with Karan', Vicky appeared with Sidharth Malhotra, who is also a Punjabi.

In the gaming round, KJo asked the duo to speak the words he announces in their Punjabi accent, and Vicky killed it! The way he pronounced "Toilet" as "Tui-Lett" left everyone in splits.

Vicky is also making sure to teach his wife a few Punjabi words.

The actor recently attended the 68th Filmfare Awards held in Mumbai where he spoke about teaching Katrina a few basics in Punjabi. He also shared that he felt like fainting after hearing her say absolutely anything in Punjabi.

Speaking with Anushka Dandekar and Karan Wahi on the red carpet, Vicky said that he had taught her the phrases, "Ki haal chaal and haal chaal badhiya ne".

He also added, "Thodsi bhi Punjabi aati hai, main faint ho jaata hoon (Whatever little Punjabi she knows, I faint afterwards)."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Vicky is currently busy promoting his film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' with Sara Ali Khan.

On Monday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the romantic-comedy. It shows a glimpse of the family entertainer in which a happy marriage is followed by a decision to separate.

As the trailer begins, we see a heartwarming romance take place between the characters of Kapil and Saumya, played by Vicky and Sara, respectively. However, things take a dramatic turn when it is revealed that the two do not want to stay together anymore.

The voiceover of the trailer has been done by Pankaj Tripathi, but it is not clear if Tripathi will make an appearance in the feature. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been helmed by Laxman Utekar, who had previously directed Kriti Sanon-led Mimi. The film has been bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan.

Excited about the film, Vicky said, "Working with Laxman sir and Maddock has been a delightful experience. I had a great time shooting for the film, especially with Sara, and hope the audiences enjoy the film as much as we did making it."

The film will be out on June 2.

Later this month, he will be seen showcasing his hosting skills along with Abhishek Bachchan at IIFA 2023.

He also has 'Sam Bahadur' in his kitty. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, 'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw which also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

Talking about the film, Vicky has earlier said, "I am fortunate to portray the role of a real-life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country. There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work the whole team has put in, I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam's mesmerising journey to making India what it is today."

