Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s next titled Luka Chuppi 2

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's romantic comedy is on the move and the film's tentative title is 'Luka Chuppi 2' is all set for a release on June 2, 2023. Laxman Uttekar's directorial is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

There were reports last year about Vicky and Sara playing a married couple in the film, although nothing has been revealed officially by the makers. The makers also haven’t revealed whether the film will be released in theatres or directly on OTT. This will be Utekar’s second release on Netflix in a row after Mimi.The film was initially titled, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', but now is tentatively titled 'Luka Chuppi 2.' The film is touted to be a small-town romance.Talking about Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's professional front, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in 'The Great Indian Family', 'Sam Bahadur', 'Dunki', and also in Anand Tiwari's Untitled next.