Vicky Kaushal commences shooting for his upcoming movie 'Sam Bahadur'

Actor Vicky Kaushal shared a BTS video of his upcoming movie 'Sam Bahadur' on Monday on his social media account.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Masaan' actor treated his fans with a video of his upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur'.

Sharing the video, Vicky gave the caption. He wrote, "Only Gratitude as we set out on this extremely special Journey. #Sambhaadur Now Filming! We are thankful for your continued support @indianarmy.adgpi @indianairforce @indiannavy @jehanmanekshaw @bottlesidlemind and the Manekshaw family." He also tagged the cast and crew of the film.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg_E9BmgXdn/

This video begins with Vicky's transformation as Sam Bahadur to their table read sessions. It also shows a glimpse of the journey they are about to embark on and the value they are bringing to present the life of the honourable Sam Manekshaw.

In the video, clips of behind-the-scenes of the cast and crew members. From script reading session to the transformation of Vicky as Sam Bahadur.

The video beautiful depicts the process of making the biopic film and the fun moments on the set.

A special moment was captured in the video where the 'Uri' actor can be seen along with legendary lyricist Gulzar. Vicky was seen taking blessings from Gulzar by touching his feet.

The 87-year-old screenwriter also hugged her daughter, the director of the film Meghna Gulzar.

The video also gives a close-up of the look of Vicky in the movie.

As soon as the video was out, the actor's fans and industry friends dropped their wishes in the comment section.

Actor Dia Mirza wrote, "All the best. Have the best time! Can't wait to watch this one."

Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk dropped a sweet message for Vicky. He wrote, " Bhaji bahut bahut pyaaaar, best wishes... chakk do fattte."

Also, Anushka Sharma dropped wishes for him. She wrote, "Good luck Vicky! Eagerly awaiting this one."

'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life of the legendary Chief of the Army Staff and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film is directed by 'Chhapaak' filmmaker Meghna Gulzar and also casts Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw's wife Siloo Manekshaw and Fatima Sana Sheikh as former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi in the lead role. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Sam Manekshaw's Army career spanned four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh.

This video highlights the dedication to bring the character alive, from Vicky's amazing transformation as Sam Bahadur and their table read sessions, to Meghna Gulzar and her team enthusiastically reimagining the realistic portrayal of characters through their reading sessions and preparation for shoot. This video gives us a glimpse of the journey they are about to embark on and the value they are bringing to present the life of the honourable Sam Manekshaw.

Excited to embark on this journey, director Meghna Gulzar said in an interview, "Finally, after years of extensive research, writing, brainstorming and rigorous preparation, 'Sam Bahadur' has finally gone on floors. It is tremendously fulfilling to be on set and have the opportunity to tell the story of Sam Manekshaw's inspiring life. A life of bravery, courage, determination and righteousness. They don't make men like him anymore!"

Vicky Kaushal also shared his feelings. He said, "I am fortunate to portray the role of a real-life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country. There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work, the whole team has put in. I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam's mesmerising journey to making India what it is today."

"It's a huge honour to be a part of such an inspiring story of one of the greatest war heroes of our nation. I hope those who haven't heard of Sam Manekshaw will remember him forever once they watch Sam Bahadur," said Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Sanya Malhotra also shared, "Playing the part of Silloo, who has been Sam's support system right through his journey is an absolute honour. This is the first time I am sharing the screen with Vicky and being directed by Meghna Gulzar, my best endeavour would be to do justice to my part and to the film"

Ronnie Screwvala said, "The world is looking to be inspired and there is no greater inspirational story and legacy than of FM Sam Manekshaw - A War hero, a leader, a great communicator, and a master strategist who lived his life with the highest level of self conviction and on his own terms - its an honour to bring to screen his life story which in many ways is India's formative story."

This marks the second collaboration of the 'Sanju' actor with Meghna after their hit 'Raazi' in 2018.

The film has commenced shooting and will hit theatres in 2023.

