Vicky Kaushal congratulates newlyweds filmmaker Guneet Monga, Sunny Kapoor

Actor Vicky Kaushal congratulated the newlywed couple Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor, as they tied the knot on Monday, in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram Story, Vicky re-shared their wedding picture and wrote, "Congratulations Mr & Mrs Kapoor! May God bless you with abundance of happiness and well being together. @guneetmonga you look so beautiful! Lots of love."

The 'Uri' actor also complemented the bride in the post.

Bollywood filmmaker tied the knot with fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor at the 4 Bungalows Gurudwara in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Guneet shared a string of beautiful pictures from her wedding which she captioned, "With the unconditional love and blessings of our Guruji, elders, friends and family we took our vows to start our forever, today. I had my parents with me in spirit and in small details of my wedding festivities and rituals. I know they're watching us from above and beaming. It's surreal to have found a family so pure and warm in Sunny and his parents who have made me feel so incredibly special and loved already."

Guneet has produced numerous superhit bollywood films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'The Lunchbox', 'Masaan', 'Zubaan' and 'Pagglait'.

"In putting together our wedding we experienced countless moments that felt so special, we felt dearly protected and celebrated. It's like the universe came together to make our divine union happen. Thank you for all the wishes, blessings and heartwarming messages. Thank you for being a part of the biggest day of our life. PS: I manifested the most popular surname ever! Shukraana. Mrs & Mr Kapoor," the caption further reads.

Guneet looked stunning in designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula (of 'Padmaavat' fame) outfits, meanwhile Sunny charmed everyone in Delhi based fashion designer Sulakshana Jasra ensemble.

The wedding rituals began with Akhand Path Bhog and Satsang on December 10, and concluded with an Anand Karaj in Mumbai. The couple will soon jet off to Delhi to celebrate with their extended family and friends in Guneet's hometown Delhi.

Sharing their happiness, Guneet and Sunny said, "We are beyond grateful for all the love and blessings that have come our way and glad that the year long planning and rescheduling culminated in such beautiful ceremonies with all our dear ones. It's cliche but true that when the time is right, even the wrong train takes you to the right station. We look forward to begin our forever together."

With inputs from ANI

