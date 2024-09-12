Vicky Kaushal seeks blessings at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 : Actor Vicky Kaushal made a special visit to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja on Thursday morning to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa.

Embracing the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi, the star of 'Bad Newz' donned a pastel blue shirt and blue jeans, and was seen engaging warmly with fans, waving and posing for pictures with those who gathered to catch a glimpse of him.

Lalbaugcha Raja, known for its grandeur, continues to be a central attraction during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The iconic Ganesh idol, showcased by the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, draws thousands of devotees seeking divine blessings.

This year, the first look of the Ganesh idol was revealed on September 5, setting the stage for one of Mumbai's most eagerly awaited festivals.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl and established in 1934, has been a revered site for over 80 years.

The Kambli family, who have managed the idol and its celebrations for decades, continue to uphold its significant tradition.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which began on September 6, is a 10-day festival celebrated till Anantha Chaturdashi.

Devotees around the country and abroad welcome Ganesh idols into their homes, offer prayers, and visit vibrant pandals during this period.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal's visit comes amid growing excitement for his upcoming film 'Chhaava.'

The historical drama, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, stars Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The film's teaser, released earlier this week, has been met with enthusiasm, including praise from wife Katrina Kaif on Instagram, who described it as "raw, brutal, and glorious."

'Chhaava' is slated for release on December 6, 2024.

Meanwhile, Vicky's recent film, 'Bad Newz,' premiered on July 19, 2024.

