Vicky Kaushal shares cozy Austria getaway photo captured by wife Katrina Kaif

New Delhi [India], July 28 : Actor Vicky Kaushal is taking some well-deserved downtime after the release of his latest film, 'Bad Newz', enjoying a relaxing retreat in Austria with his wife, Katrina Kaif.

The couple is currently staying at the serene Mayrlife Altaussee resort, where they have been soaking in the picturesque surroundings.

On Sunday, Vicky gave his fans a glimpse into their tranquil getaway by sharing a candid photo on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C996t3Mo60z/

The image, which features him lounging on a sofa with a soft toy, was captured by his wife and actor Katrina herself.

Kaushal playfully highlighted his wife's newfound photography skills in his post, writing, "Lazy Sunday and wife ke andaar ka photographer jaag gaya (photography skills of my wife are emerging)." He accompanied the picture with the song, 'Tain Tain To To.'

Katrina Kaif, who recently celebrated her birthday in London, has been sharing snippets of her peaceful stay at the Austrian resort.

She posted several solo photos and scenic shots of the lakeside property on Instagram, along with images of the healthy cuisine she enjoyed.

In a heartfelt message, she thanked her fans for the birthday wishes, saying, "Thank you for all your birthday wishes."

The actress was seen radiating natural beauty in a no-makeup look and a navy blue cardigan.

After her birthday celebration, Katrina also attended the screening of her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal's recent release 'Bad Newz'.

Meanwhile, at a recent 'Bad Newz' promotional event in Delhi, Vicky addressed the pregnancy rumours about Katrina and termed it 'speculations.'

He said, "Good news ki jo apne baat ki, woh jab aayegi toh [The good news that you are talking about], we'll be very happy to share whenever it happens, but until then, there's no truth to that, and it's only speculation. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega to hum aapke saath zarur share karenge (Till then enjoy the film, Bad Newz and when there is good news, we will definitely share with you)"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite actor Vijay Sethupathi.

She has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor