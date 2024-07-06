Vicky Kaushal, Shehnaaz Gill groove to 'Tauba Tauba' at Anant-Radhika's sangeet ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 : Actor Vicky Kaushal, along with Shehnaaz Gill took to the dance floor, during the grand sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant.

The 'Masaan' actor is already making waves with his rocking performance in the latest track 'Tauba Tauba' from 'Bad Newz.'

Singer Karan Aujla took to his Instagram stories to share glimpses of the sangeet ceremony. In the video, Vicky and Shehnaaz can be seen dancing to 'Tauba Tauba'.

Their dance moves were surely among the eye-grabbing moments of the ceremony. The videos of their dance performance are going viral on social media.

Bollywood celebrities have made the internet go crazy with their amazing dance moves at the grand sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Friday night.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stole the show by twinning in black followed by their thumkas at the function.

In the viral video, Alia and Ranbir can be seen shaking their legs to the song 'Show Me The Thumka' from the latter's film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'. The couple was also joined by Aakash and Shloka Ambani on the stage. Alia's sister, Shaheen, also joined the couple. In the paparazzi images, fans can also spot Aditya Roy Kapur posing with Ranbir, Alia, and Shaheen.

Ranbir, Alia, and energetic actor Ranveer Singh set the stage on fire with their performances on Salman Khan's 'No Entry' title track.

Dressed in a silver-coloured half-sleeve vest, denim and a pair of shades, Ranveer grooved to the 'No Entry' song with Veer Pahariya.

Superstar Salman Khan also captivated guests with his power-packed performance on his song 'Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai' with groom-to-be on Friday night.

Salman Khan not only stole the spotlight with his dapper presence but also with his dance moves at the sangeet night of Anant and Radhika. Several videos and pictures from the sangeet night have gone viral on social media.

He made the guests go crazy as he gave a power-packed performance with Anant on his iconic song 'Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai' from his 2000 film 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega'.

In the viral videos, Salman can be seen giving an electrifying performance with the groom-to-be.

Dressed in a black suit paired with a black shirt and pants, Salman greeted the paps with a big smile and folded hands on his arrival at the function.

The host of the event, the Ambani family were also not behind in entertaining their guests with a special dance. The Ambani family made a grand entry on stage to the beats of the song 'Deewangi Deewangi' from 'Om Shanti Om'.

From pop sensation Justin Bieber's performance to special performances by celebs, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony turned out to be a star-studded affair.

As part of the wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

On July 3, the Ambani family organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts. The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

