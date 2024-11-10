Vicky Kaushal’s 'Chhaava' Release Date Likely Pushed to January, Amid Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' Buzz

Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhava' has been one of the most talked-about films of the year, centered around the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The teaser for the film was recently released, and the team had initially announced a release date of December 6. However, with the buzz surrounding Pushpa 2, the attention on Chhava seemed to fade. Now, reports suggest a revised release date for the film.

Chhava was originally slated for a December 6 release but is now likely to be postponed to December 20 due to the release of Nana Patekar and Anil Sharma's Vanvas on the same date. As a result, the film’s release will likely be pushed to next year, with January 10, 2025, emerging as the new target date.

If Chhava indeed releases on January 10, 2025, it will face competition from Ram Charan's Game Changer, which is scheduled for a Makar Sankranti release. Both films hitting theaters on the same day could mean that Chhava may not get a solo release, as it would be up against a big film like Game Changer. According to media reports, the trailer for Chhava will be released soon, building anticipation for the film.