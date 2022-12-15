Vicky, Kiara hope to get positive response for compositions of 'Govinda Naam Mera'

Mumbai, Dec 15 After releasing the songs such as 'Bijli', 'Bana Sharabi', and others, the makers of 'Govinda Naam Mera' have released the complete music album composed by Sachin-Jigar, Tanishk Bagchi, Meet Bros. and Rochak Kohli.

The lead stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani get candid about the album and the kind of response they are getting for the compositions.

Vicky says: "The audience have shown immense support for our upcoming film. Our social media pages are filled with creative reels and videos. The film is close to its release and I hope they extend the same amount of love, and support and keep sharing their excitement with us after watching the film."

On the other hand, Kiara also shared her shooting experience and how much she enjoyed grooving on the dance numbers with Vicky.

She adds: "The journey of making this movie has been amazing. It was so much fun shooting these lovely songs. I must truly say, enacting this new character and dancing away with Vicky was so cool. We really had a great time shooting this comedy thriller and now we are eagerly awaiting the audience's enthusiastic responses to the film. I'm so sure that they are going to love it as much as we do."

The songs are sung by Mika Singh, Neha Kakkar, Sachin-Jigar, Jubin Nautiyal, Harrdy Sandhu, Nikhita Gandhi, Meet Bros., Harry Arora, Rochak Kohli, Neeti Mohan and Lakshay Kapoor. It has been released in association with Sony Music.

