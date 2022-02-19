VIDEO : Ranbir Kapoor's hilarious reply to paparazzi's question, video goes viral

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the coolest actors in Bollywood. Discussions about his and Alia Bhatt's marriage have been going on for the last several days. When he was asked about his marriage by paps, everyone laughed at his answer. A special screening of late actor Rajiv Kapoor's last movie 'Tulsidas Jr.' was held in Mumbai. Then a video has surfaced. The video features the voice of a photographer. He said to Ranveer, 'Bye RK, see you at the wedding'. This time Ranveer was walking out of the event. When Ranveer heard the paparazzi say this, he said, 'Whose wedding?'. Everyone present there started laughing at Ranbir's reaction.

On that, the photographer said, 'Love Ranjan Sir's wedding'. Love Ranjan, the director of movies like 'Pyar Ka Panchnama' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', is getting married to his long time girlfriend on February 20. This video of Ranbir Kapoor went viral after being shared on social media. His fans are appreciating his humor. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting the wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Both have been dating since 2018.

Alia said in a recent interview, "I am very happy with Ranbir and I love him very much. I believe in relationships. I am very romantic. '