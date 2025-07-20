Vignesh Shivan wishes 'Love Insurance Kompany' actor SJ Suryah a year filled with happiness

Mumbai, July 20 Renowned filmmaker from South, Vignesh Shivan, wished his 'Love Insurance Kompany' actor SJ Suryah a year filled with only happiness and abundant success on his birthday.

Recalling their journey together, Vignesh penned an emotional note on his official Instagram handle.

"Happy birthday to you @iam__sjsuryah sir ;) from standing as a junior artist in your movie Anbe Aaruyire fight sequence to working with you, knowing you well, learning things from you and being your friend life has blessed me a lot :) can’t wait for the audience to enjoy your performance in our movie #LoveInsuranceKompany LIK!," the 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' maker wrote.

Lending Suryah lovely birthday wishes, Vignesh Shivan added, "Wishing you an extra ordinary year filled with only happiness & abundant success ! Team LIK loves you a lot."

With Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty as the lead, "Love Insurance Kompany" also stars Yogi Babu, Gouri G. Kishan, Mysskin, Seeman, Anandaraj, Sunil Reddy, and Shah Ra in crucial roles, along with others.

It is believed that the forthcoming science fiction romantic comedy will share the tale of a man who time-travels to 2035 with the help of a mobile gadget to find the love of his life.

The shoot for "Love Insurance Kompany" has already been wrapped up, with the post-production work underway.

Back in April, the director announced that post-production work of the film had commenced with a social media note that read, "Abundance of passion, love, honesty and hard work from each and everyone has built #LoveInsuranceKompany. Every day of shoot had a lot of challenges! But we never forgot to have a smile and also enjoy the process!"

The much-awaited project enjoys camera work by Ravivarman and music scored by Anirudh Ravichander. The technical crew of the drama has Pradeep Ragav as the editor and Peter Hein as the stunt choreographer.

Jointly backed by Nayanthara, S. S. Lalit Kumar, and L. K. Vishnu Kumar under the banners of Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio, "Love Insurance Kompany" is expected to release in the cinema halls on September 18.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor