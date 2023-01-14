Vijay Deverakonda all set to work with filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri for new film

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is set to work with filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri on his next feature film. The Liger star shared the news on his social media handles on Friday as he unveiled a teaser poster of the Telugu film that shows him in a cop avatar.

The Script. The Team. My next. My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this.#VD12" Deverakonda wrote on Twitter.

With a silhouette of a cop covered with a cloth on his face, it hints that #VD12 will be a periodic cop drama. With this project, Vijay will be donning the khaki on-screen for the first time in his career. The image of a burning ship in the middle of a water body contributes to a viewer’s curiosity.

A film written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Srikara Studios will present the film jointly bankrolled by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya. The last time Gowtam teamed up with Sithara Entertainments, they came up with the National-award winning sports drama ‘Jersey’, as the Shraddha Srinath-starrer that won over critics and performed well at the box office.

The poster was also shared by the production house Sithara Entertainments with the caption, ‘I don’t know where I belong, to tell you whom I betrayed.’