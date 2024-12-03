Vijay Deverakonda Joins Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun for Pushpa 3: The Rampage

The excitement surrounding Allu Arjun's much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting its release. Following the massive success of the first part, expectations are high for the sequel. But in an exciting development, even before Pushpa 2 hits theaters, details about the third installment have been revealed. South superstar Vijay Deverakonda, who recently shared an update about Pushpa 3, has hinted that he will play the villain in the upcoming film.

On the occasion of director Sukumar's birthday, Vijay posted a picture with him and wrote, "Happy Birthday Sukumar Sir. I wish you good health and happiness. Can't wait to start shooting with you. Love and hugs. 2021 - The Rise, 2022 - The Rule, 2023 - The Rampage."

From his post, it’s clear that the title for Pushpa 3 will be Pushpa 3: The Rampage. Reports indicate that the end-credit scene of Pushpa 2: The Rule will include a teaser for the third sequel, although no official details have been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set for its theatrical release worldwide on December 5, 2024. The film, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has already generated significant buzz, with advance bookings starting early and a business of over 80 crores already secured for the first day. Fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the Pushpa saga, especially with Vijay Deverakonda joining the cast in a pivotal role.