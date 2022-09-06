Vijay Deverakonda to return Rs 6 crore from his salary to producers after Liger debacle

Vijay Deverakonda is likely to return Rs 6 crore from his salary to Liger producers after the film bombed at the box-office. Director-producer Puri Jagannadh will soon meet the distributors, who incurred severe losses because of the film. The amount will help the producers, Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur, in compensating the distributors for the losses incurred.Last week, distributor Warangal Srinu said that Puri Jagannadh promised to return to Hyderabad and hold a meeting with all the distributors to discuss the losses.

Vijay Deverakonda played the titular MMA fighter boxer in the film, and Ananya Panday played his lady love. The Telugu and Hindi bilingual film marked Vijay’s first pan-India release. The film also starred Vijay and Ananya together for the very first time. Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande in prominent roles. It also features legendary boxer, Mike Tyson in a cameo role. So far, the film has grossed nearly Rs 66 crores worldwide.

