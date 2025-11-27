Vijay Deverakonda's life update: Juggling two films, training and playing with handsome boy Storm

Mumbai, Nov 27 Actor Vijay Deverakonda has shared a slice of his life, saying he has been consumed by the grind of shooting two demanding films at the same time, which he tags as a first in his career.

Vijay took to Instagram, where he shared that work may have taken over his days, but he has still managed to enjoy a few personal joys, including indulging in new gadgets and adding a vintage Rolex to his collection.

He went on to introduce his “spiritual, handsome boy,” Storm, and said no matter how hectic the schedule gets, he never skips a pooja or training.

Vijay wrote: “Its been a while… Shooting 2 films parallely for the 1st time in my life.. both extremely demanding, they have taken up my life… But here are bits from my life recently, got myself some new tech that i am enjoying, my current favourite watch - a beautiful vintage Rolex, my spiritual handsome boy Storm… will not skip any pooja, train to always be prepared for war, my passion for making cool clothes - dropping these uniforms soon…(sic).”

Vijay was recently seen in Kingdom, a spy action thriller film written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. It also stars Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse. It is intended to be the first installment of a planned duology and follows a troubled police officer who is assigned to go undercover on a case that brings him face-to-face with his past demons.

Vijay, who made his debut in 2011 with Nuvvila, was later seen in films such as the coming-of-age drama Yevade Subramanyam. He rose to prominence as a leading film actor by starring in Pelli Choopulu, Arjun Reddy, Mahanati, Geetha Govindam, and Taxiwaala.

In 2019, he launched his own production house, King of the Hill Entertainment, which produced Meeku Maathrame Cheptha and Pushpaka Vimanam. Beyond his film career, the actor has designed his own fashion brand and is the co-owner of the volleyball team.

