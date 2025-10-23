Vijay Varma Shares a Glimpse of His ‘Seh Parivaar Diwali’ Tradition

Vijay Varma, the most exciting actor of this generation, took a well-deserved break from his busy schedule to celebrate Diwali with his beloved family, sharing heartwarming snapshots. Captioned “Seh Parivaar Diwali 🌸🪔🔅”, the actor’s post radiated pure joy, love, and nostalgia.

The images offer a beautiful glimpse into the actor’s personal life and commitment to his roots. Every year, no matter where work takes him, Vijay makes it a point to be home for Diwali - a tradition he has upheld for the last 20 years without fail. His annual ritual of returning to his family for the festival of lights is something he deeply cherishes. In the photos, Vijay is seen sharing candid moments with his loved ones, soaking in the festive glow. One picture shows Vijay deeply involved in the puja ceremony, reverently lighting diyas (oil lamps) to illuminate a beautifully arranged altar, a quintessential part of the Festival of Lights. Another joyous family selfie captures his family beaming and holding sparklers, surrounded by the festive glow of decorations.

Fans flooded the comments with admiration, calling his Diwali pictures “heartwarming” while many lauded his simplicity and commitment. Known for his intense on-screen personas, this softer, familial side of Vijay has only made audiences adore him more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Varma will next be seen in Matka King, which promises to showcase him in a gritty, layered role - one that yet again pushes the boundaries of his craft. The actor is also set to surprise fans with a completely different shade in Gustaakh Ishq, a romantic drama where he steps into the world of love and emotions for the first time. Marking his debut as the lead in a romance genre, Gustaakh Ishq is expected to reveal a refreshing new side to the ever-versatile performer.