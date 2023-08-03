Vijay Varma thanks audience for their love and support for ‘Kaalkoot’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 : Actor Vijay Varma is quite excited with an overwhelming response for his investigative drama ‘Kaalkoot’ also starring Shweta Tripathi Sharma.

Celebrating the success of his performance in the show and the love he received for it, Vijay Varma posted a number of pictures and thanked the audience for making it successful.

Along with the photos, he wrote in the caption on his Instagram handle, "Thank you for pouring so much love and appreciation for the work in #Kaalkoot. Clearly, the whole team is all smiles.. here's the proof"

Fans reacted to his post with their comments.

One of them mentioned, “Your work in Kaalkoot was impeccable forreal, the character development ooofffff! I AM OBSESSED”

Another wrote, “It's lovely to see you on screen”

While the other social media user commented, “Absolutely @itsvijayvarma one of your best performance & for a change you are playing a cop…absolutely flawless !! Entire team has performed so well !! I loved it .”

Directed by Sumit Saxena, ‘Kaalkoot’ brings out the dark realities of patriarchy and systemic oppression. The series also stars Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Datt, and Seema Biswas.

Varma was also seen in ‘Dahaad’ and ‘Lust Stories 2’. His next projects included be next seen in Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak', Sujoy Ghosh's 'Devotion of Suspect X' and 'Mirzapur 3'.

‘Kaalkoot’ is streaming on Jio Cinema.

