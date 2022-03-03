Vijayendra Kumeria: Knew it was tough to make fans fall in love with me in 'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye'

Mumbai, March 3 Actor Vijayendra Kumeria seems quite happy and satisfied with his role in new show 'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye'. He says his character Arman Oberoi is different from what he has done so far in the daily soaps.

"It's very satisfying as an actor as it is a challenging role. There is a thin line that I walk every day, the role is very powerful and I am enjoying playing it. Though the character has his manipulative ways, fans and the audience are liking his swag. I knew when I was taking up this show that it would be difficult to make people fall in love with this character but I am happy that they are loving it already," he says.

It is the challenge that draws him to a part, says the actor.

"Suraj from 'Udaan' was grey in the beginning and had a graph and a journey before becoming positive. If you see my work, I have chosen exciting roles, instead of vanilla type simple roles. Armaan is one such role that I have picked to yet again show my acting skills," he says.

There is a wedding promo which has been recently released from the show which is gaining more and more eyeballs as we speak! It is also catchy.

"Armaan took it as a challenge to make Saumya fall for him and propose marriage to him. He feels that with his manipulative love tactics, he will make Saumya live a happy life, which according to him is living on his terms," he says.

Talking about working with actress Vidhi Pandya, he says: "It's going good. The best part is that we rehearse once and do the scene quickly. We share a comfort level with each other and tell each other if there is something we can do to better the scene." The two were seen together in Udaan as well.

The actor plays a producer, the kind to whom he personally cannot relate, he says.

"I am a producer so I understand how a producer thinks. But this character is not similar to me in real life, except for his passion for work. I have not taken any inspiration from any other producer, to be honest," he says.

