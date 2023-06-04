Odisha triple train tragedy: PM Modi thanks world leaders for outpouring of support

New Delhi [India], June 4 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his gratitude to world leaders for their outpouring of sympathy and support for the kin of victims of the Odisha triple train tragedy and appreciated their "kind words" in their condolence messages, which he said "give strength" to the families of victims and those affected by the horrific accident.

The triple train crash in Balasore district of Odisha has, so far, claimed as many as 288 lives and injured over 1,000 people, the Indian Railways said on Saturday.

World leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, UK PM Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and others expressed their condolence to the bereaved families and the central government in light of one of the worst train accidents in the country in recent memory.

Thanking the world leaders on his official Twitter handle, Prime Minister Modi posted, "Deeply moved by the condolence messages from world leaders on the train mishap in Odisha. Their kind words will give strength to the bereaved families. Gratitude for their support."

Earlier, on Saturday, Balasore saw a footfall of several ministers, including PM Modi, who took stock of rescue and relief efforts that continued through the day.

PM Modi also visited the accident site and the hospital where the injured are undergoing treatment.

Speaking on the accident, which claimed nearly 300 lives and injured 900 passengers, Prime Minister Modi said no stone will be left unturned to provide all possible medical help to the injured. He said the government stands with all the bereaved family members who have lost their loved ones.

Earlier on Saturday, UK PM Rishi Sunak tweeted, "My thoughts and prayers are with @narendramodi and with all affected by the tragic events in Odisha. My deepest condolences to the family and friends of those killed, and my heartfelt support and admiration to the survivors and those working tirelessly to respond."

Russian President Putin too wished speedy recovery to those injured in the train accident that claimed the lives of 261 people.

"Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deadly train collision in the Indian state of Odisha," read a statement released by Kremlin.

"We share the grief of those who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident, and wish a speedy recovery for those injured," the Kremlin added.

French President Macron said his country France stands in solidarity with India. "My deepest condolences to President Murmu, Prime Minister Modi and the people of India after the tragic train accident in Odisha. France stands in solidarity with you. My thoughts are with the families of the victims," the French President said in a tweet.

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, too, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the kin those who lost their lives.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Fumio Kishida stated, "PM Modi @narendramodi, I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many precious lives and the injuries in the train accident in the State of Odisha. On behalf of the Government of Japan and people."

In another tweet, he stated, "I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured."

The US Department of State's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) condoled the loss of lives in the horrific train derailment incident in Odisha on Friday. The US State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs tweeted, "Deeply saddened by a tragic train crash in eastern India with reports of many injured or dead. Our deepest sympathies to all those facing the loss of their loved ones."

A total of 1,175 injured persons were admitted to various government and private hospitals and 793 have, so far, been discharged after treatment.

The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district.

It said 17 coaches of these two trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on Friday evening.

